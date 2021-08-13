Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires 1,785 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.8% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $244,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

DIS stock traded up $5.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.85. 933,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,737,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.80. The stock has a market cap of $335.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

