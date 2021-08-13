Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires 610 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,060. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

