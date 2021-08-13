Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,009 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for about 2.0% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,484 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,730. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.23.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $291,472 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.