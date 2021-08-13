Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International accounts for about 1.7% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Robert Half International by 693.9% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 332,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 290,954 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $22,196,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Robert Half International by 232.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,313. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $102.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

