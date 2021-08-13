Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up approximately 1.9% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marriott International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 175,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Marriott International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Marriott International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $134.36. 31,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,957. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.19.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

