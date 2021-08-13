Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Raises Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises about 3.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $50,179,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after acquiring an additional 272,765 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 69.5% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 380,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,756,000 after acquiring an additional 155,922 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $26,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Argus lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.47.

AAP stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

