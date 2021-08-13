Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,748.91. 26,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,543.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.