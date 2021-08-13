Townsend & Associates Inc Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.82. 7,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.