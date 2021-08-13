Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report sales of $106.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.87 million and the highest is $107.75 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $95.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $412.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $450.55 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $454.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

TSQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth $2,820,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at $3,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

TSQ stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $203.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

