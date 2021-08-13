Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 0.8% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.92. The company had a trading volume of 404,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

