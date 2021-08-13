Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,975 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 990% compared to the typical volume of 273 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APAM. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.21. 427,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 591,302 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,777,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 446,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

