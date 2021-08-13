Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,022 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,125% compared to the typical volume of 161 call options.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,508. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $142.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

