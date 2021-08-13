Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of 930% compared to the typical daily volume of 463 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRN opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.56 and a beta of 2.20. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

