Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 8,773 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,562% compared to the average volume of 528 call options.

XONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Get The ExOne alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The ExOne by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 21.7% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 80,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 19.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $557.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.