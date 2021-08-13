Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,108 put options on the company. This is an increase of 936% compared to the average volume of 107 put options.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.46.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.