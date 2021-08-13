Traka Resources Limited (ASX:TKL) Insider Patrick Verbeek Buys 3,571,427 Shares

Traka Resources Limited (ASX:TKL) insider Patrick Verbeek bought 3,571,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.98 ($35,714.27).

Traka Resources Company Profile

Traka Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Gorge Creek project located in Queensland. The company also has interests in the Musgraves and the Mt Cattlin Gold projects in Western Australia. Traka Resources Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

