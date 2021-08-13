Tranchess 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.33 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00002609 BTC on exchanges. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 59.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,194.69 or 0.99334092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00031640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00072299 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001022 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014926 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000200 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,117,801 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

