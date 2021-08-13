TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNW. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$20.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.08. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$15.50 and a 1 year high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.35%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

