Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.75. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $715.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 26,513 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 65.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 64,388 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 14.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 47,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

