Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $4.85

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $4.75. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 100 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
The stock has a market cap of $715.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.