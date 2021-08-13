Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.20

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 2836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.38.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,890,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,331,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,241,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,526,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,823,000.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.