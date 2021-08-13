Treat DAO Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002304 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $10,927.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00047000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00140571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00152612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,499.76 or 0.99778391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00853006 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

