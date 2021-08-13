Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Down 5.8%

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 1,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 326,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

TRMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.