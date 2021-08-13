Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TREVF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

TREVF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

