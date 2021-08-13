Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Announces Earnings Results

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TRVN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.28. 30,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $209.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.43. Trevena has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Trevena news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

