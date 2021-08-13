Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 376.19% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.10 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.08.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 96,149 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.