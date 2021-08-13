Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 376.19% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $2.10 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.08.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.
About Trevi Therapeutics
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.