Trias Token (new) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.78 Million (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for approximately $7.60 or 0.00016340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $12.16 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trias Token (new) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00057007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.25 or 0.00901725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00115457 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) (CRYPTO:TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias Token (new) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias Token (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Token (new) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias Token (new) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.