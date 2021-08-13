Tribe (TRIBE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $168.21 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $168.21 million and $11.28 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001416 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.73 or 0.00894240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00105930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00044081 BTC.

About Tribe

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

