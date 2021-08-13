Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark set a C$2.66 target price on Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.20.

TCW remained flat at $C$2.69 during trading on Friday. 162,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.64. The firm has a market cap of C$687.95 million and a PE ratio of -12.64.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

