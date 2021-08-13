TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce sales of $81.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.10 million to $82.50 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $78.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $325.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.70 million to $329.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $374.40 million, with estimates ranging from $357.20 million to $391.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

