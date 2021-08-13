Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TCNGF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of TCNGF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. 122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

