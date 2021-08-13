Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCNGF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

TCNGF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

