Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Scotiabank

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCNGF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

OTCMKTS:TCNGF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

