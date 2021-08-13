Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$17.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.00) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.78.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded up C$0.63 on Friday, reaching C$15.98. 630,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,659. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.40. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$9.75 and a one year high of C$16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,444 shares of company stock worth $2,553,772.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

