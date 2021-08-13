Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 17,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,289,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

TRIL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $676.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $30,152.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.