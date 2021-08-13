TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after acquiring an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after buying an additional 166,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in TriNet Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,589,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $1,011,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,535 shares of company stock valued at $8,507,532. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.64. 154,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

