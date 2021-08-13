Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,008 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for about 2.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $21,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.67. 67,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.