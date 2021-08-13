Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $20.86 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,153 shares during the quarter. Chemed comprises about 2.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.28% of Chemed worth $20,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,598,596 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $458.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,432. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

