Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,806 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for about 3.1% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $22,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $2.46 on Friday, reaching $189.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,177. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $119.28 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

