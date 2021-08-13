Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 22,817 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,738 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 22,817 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 2.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $148.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,989. The firm has a market cap of $167.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

