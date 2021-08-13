Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Sells 26,409 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,409 shares during the period. KB Financial Group accounts for approximately 11.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.40% of KB Financial Group worth $82,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. 853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.82. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.85%.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

