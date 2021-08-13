Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,000. AON comprises about 2.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of AON by 1.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AON by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $1,045,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.88.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.22. The company had a trading volume of 150,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,118. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $275.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.28.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.