Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,765.82. The company had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,401. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,612.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

