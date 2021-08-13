Trinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.8% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.30. 135,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,532. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $155.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.45.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

