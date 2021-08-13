Trinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $1 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of RPV stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,833. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $82.27.

