TriumphX (TRIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $209,620.15

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 33.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 495.7% higher against the dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $209,620.15 and approximately $400,501.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.46 or 0.00893498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00111249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00149657 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars.

