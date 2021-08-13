TRON Market Capitalization Reaches $6.24 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and $1.44 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0871 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000106 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001493 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001163 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

