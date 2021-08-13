TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 319.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $142.10. 39,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,583. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

