TrueChain Trading Up 25.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. TrueChain has a market cap of $13.17 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00093356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.91 or 0.00899719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00115485 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

