TrueDeck (TDP) Price Hits $0.0151 on Top Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 197.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $464,876.34 and approximately $21,837.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.32 or 0.00890701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00106160 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001981 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

