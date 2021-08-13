Truegame Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Truegame coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $259,865.31 and $3,099.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 173.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.46 or 0.00893498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00111249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00149657 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

